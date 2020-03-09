Tigers' Cameron Maybin: Struggles continue Sunday
Maybin, who went 0-for-2 in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, is batting .050 through 20 at-bats this spring.
Maybin is likely looking at a fourth outfielder role with the rebuilding Tigers, but it was possible a strong spring could have earned him more playing time early in the season. At this point, don't expect too much from the 32-year-old, though his .285/.364/.494 slash line in a part-time role with the Yankees last season is reason for a small dose of optimism.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...