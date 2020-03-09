Maybin, who went 0-for-2 in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, is batting .050 through 20 at-bats this spring.

Maybin is likely looking at a fourth outfielder role with the rebuilding Tigers, but it was possible a strong spring could have earned him more playing time early in the season. At this point, don't expect too much from the 32-year-old, though his .285/.364/.494 slash line in a part-time role with the Yankees last season is reason for a small dose of optimism.