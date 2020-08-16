Maybin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Maybin returned from a quadriceps injury to start the first two games of the series with Cleveland, going 1-for-8 with a solo home run between the contests. The veteran looks like he could have a leg up on Victor Reyes for the primary job in right field, but both players will take a seat Sunday as Harold Castro starts at the position.
