Tigers' Cameron Maybin: Would have led off Opening Day
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said Maybin would have been his Opening Day leadoff hitter if play hadn't been suspended, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Maybin had a rough spring training, batting just .077 in 10 games, but Gardenhire said he trusted the veteran's ability to get on base. The Tigers would have faced Cleveland righty Shane Bieber, so perhaps Maybin is looking at a more regular role despite the presence of left-handed outfielder Christin Stewart on the roster. There was some thought that the two could platoon, with Maybin playing primarily against lefties.
