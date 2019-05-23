Tigers' Carlos Guzman: Out with elbow strain

Guzman was placed on the minor-league injured list Monday with a right elbow strain, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Guzman has enjoyed a nice start to the season at Low-A West Michigan with a 2.73 ERA and 1.24 WHIP despite a 27:18 K:BB through seven starts. It's not known how long the 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined.