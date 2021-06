Guzman (elbow) has posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB in 18.2 innings through his first five starts at Low-A Lakeland this season.

Guzman entered the 2021 season healthy after he didn't pitch after late May during his last minor-league campaign in 2019, when he sustained a right elbow strain. The 23-year-old will likely spent most of the 2021 season at Lakeland.