Tigers' Carlos Hernandez: Claimed by Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers claimed Hernandez off waivers from the Phillies on Monday.
Hernandez had been designated for assignment after logging a 5.26 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB in 25.2 innings for the Phillies. The hard-throwing right-hander does not have minor-league options remaining, so he will join the Tigers' active roster. Detroit will announce a corresponding transaction prior to Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
