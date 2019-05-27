Torres agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Torres has appeared in 14 games this season with Triple-A El Paso, sporting a 2.63 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 23:10 K:BB over 24 frames. The veteran right-hander figures to serve as organizational depth for the Tigers.

