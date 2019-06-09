Torres had his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers after Saturday's game against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Torres signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers in late May and finds his way to the majors less than two weeks later. The 36-year-old struggled during his brief stint with the Nationals last season, posting a 6.52 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 9.2 innings.