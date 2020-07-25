Fulmer was claimed by the Tigers Saturday.
Fulmer was designated for assignment by the White Sox Thursday and will now move to another AL Central club. It's unclear what his role will be for the Tigers, but with a career 6.56 ERA, he's unlikely to make a huge fantasy impact. A corresponding roster move will be announced by Detroit once Fulmer reports to the team.
