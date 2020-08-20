The Tigers designated Fulmer for assignment Thursday.
Fulmer was booted from the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster to clear room for reliever Buck Farmer (groin), who was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Through seven appearances out of the Detroit bullpen this season, Fulmer gave up five runs on eight hits and three walks over 6.2 innings.
