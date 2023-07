The Tigers have selected Rucker with the 107th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The prep shortstop possesses excellent raw power from the right side of the plate and showed an ability to hit to all fields. Since he has only an average and average speed, Rucker is expected to settle in at third base as he matriculates to either college or the professional ranks. Rucker has already committed to Tennessee, so the Tigers may have to go above slot in order to secure his services.