Mize did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Mize's only run allowed came on a sacrifice fly in the fourth, otherwise stymying the Nationals through six. It was the fifth quality start this season for Mize, and his first since May 15. Over his four starts since, he had compiled an 8.22 ERA and 2.48 ERA over 15.1 innings entering Thursday's contest. His next start is currently slated to take place next week when the Tigers travel to Atlanta for a three-game set.