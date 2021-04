Mize gave up one run on five hits and two walks over four innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Twins. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 23-year-old wasn't particularly efficient as he needed 82 pitches to record 12 outs, but he limited the damage by surrendering only one extra-base hit. Mize should continue building up his pitching count and lines up to pitch at Houston on Monday.