Mize allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk across 3.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

The five strikeouts are about the only silver lining here, as Mize otherwise had another poor performance after allowing six runs in his previous start, and his spring ERA is up to 9.90. The 23-year-old should still have a bright future in the majors, but he might benefit from starting the season at Triple-A and building up some confidence first.