Mize is expected to open the 2025 season as Detroit's No. 4 starter, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The Tigers informed Kenta Maeda that he will begin the season in the bullpen and later optioned Keider Montero, leaving Mize and Jackson Jobe to round out the Tigers' Opening Day rotation. Both players should have some runway with Alex Cobb (hip) expected to miss at least the first month. Mize put up a 1.13 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB in 16 innings this spring, a vast improvement on his regular-season numbers from a season ago (4.49 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 78:29 K:BB in 102.1 innings).