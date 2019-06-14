Tigers' Casey Mize: Battling shoulder soreness
Mize was lifted from Thursday's minor-league action due to right shoulder soreness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Mize had to leave Thursday's outing after experiencing discomfort in his throwing shoulder, though the extent of the issue likely won't be revealed until further testing takes place. Expect Detroit to exercise caution with one of their top pitching prospects.
