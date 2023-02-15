Mize (elbow/back) is scheduled to begin a throwing progression this week, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

According to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Mize underwent a previously undisclosed back surgery last summer, around the same time he had his Tommy John surgery in June. Mize's recovery from the back procedure delayed the start of his throwing program, but the fact that he's been cleared to start playing catch this week suggests that rehabbing the surgically repaired elbow is the greater concern at this juncture. Even if he avoids any setbacks with his back and/or elbow, he'll still be sidelined for most, if not all, of the 2023 season while he embarks on a long rehab program. Mize is still likely at least a couple months away from facing hitters, and until he's able to reach that phase of his recovery, the Tigers aren't expected to offer a target date for him to resume pitching in games.