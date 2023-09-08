Mize (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Mize was pulled off his throwing program Aug. 30 after experiencing elbow fatigue while throwing a live batting practice. He's now officially scheduled to resume throwing off a mound and could face hitters again shortly afterward. However, there is still no guarantee Mize makes it back to Detroit's pitching staff before the end of the season.