Mize (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Mize was pulled off his throwing program Aug. 30 after experiencing elbow fatigue while throwing a live batting practice. He's now officially scheduled to resume throwing off a mound and could face hitters again shortly afterward. However, there is still no guarantee Mize makes it back to Detroit's pitching staff before the end of the season.
