Mize's contract was officially purchased ahead of his start Wednesday against the White Sox.
This was a formality, as this start had already confirmed, Mize just needed to be added to the 40-man roster. The only concern with Mize as a pitching prospect has been his inability to hold up in the second half in back-to-back seasons, dating back to college, but that should be a non-issue in this shortened season. He doesn't have quite the strikeout juice that some of the game's other elite pitching prospects possess, but this is a decent matchup on paper, as he faces a righty-heavy White Sox lineup.