Mize (elbow) reported no issues after throwing a 20-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, MLB.com reports. "It's good to have a hitter in the box again," said Mize, who will look to throw more pitches in his next session in a few days.

The 26-year-old faced hitters for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last June. According to manager A.J. Hinch, Mize looked "exceptional" during the session, with the right-hander sporting a fastball that hovered around the mid-90s and also mixing in sharp-breaking curveballs. Mize could need at least a couple more live sessions before getting cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. He could have a chance to pitch in the big leagues before the season ends Oct. 1, but if that comes to fruition, the Tigers may deploy him as a reliever or as an opening pitcher rather than a traditional starter.