Mize is considered fully recovered from elbow and back surgeries and will enter spring training at 100 percent, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

We last saw Mize in game action in April of 2022, as he underwent both Tommy John surgery and back surgery in the summer of that year. The right-hander has proclaimed himself "ready to go" now, though, and will attempt to show the Tigers in spring training that he should break camp as a member of their rotation. Considering Mize didn't throw an inning in 2023 and just 10.2 frames in 2022, his workload figures to be monitored closely in 2024. It's possible the Tigers could choose to ease him back into things with some starts in the minors at the beginning of next season.