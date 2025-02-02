Mize figures to compete for a back-end rotation spot in spring training, though he may ultimately end up in a long relief role in 2025, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Tarik Skubal is the unquestioned staff ace, and Reese Olson and newcomer Alex Cobb figure to slot in behind him. Top prospect Jackson Jobe also seems likely to grab a rotation spot this spring, which would leave Mize and the likes of Brant Hurter, Keider Montero and others to compete for the fifth spot. Mize, the top pick of the 2018 draft, has flashed potential as a starter in the majors but has yet to truly live up to his potential. Injuries have been part of the issue, so the Tigers may decide to shift the 27-year-old into long relief in the hopes of keeping him healthier and more effective.