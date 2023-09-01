Mize (elbow/shoulder) is aiming to resume his throwing program early next week, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Mize experienced some shoulder fatigue while tossing live batting practice Wednesday, but it shouldn't be too much of a setback in his ongoing recovery from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. That said, the 26-year-old right-hander could ultimately run out of time to make it back to the major-league level before the conclusion of the 2023 regular season.