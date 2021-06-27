Mize (5-4) allowed just one run across six innings to earn the win in Game 1 against the Astros Saturday. He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out five.

Against a potent Houston lineup, Mize was nearly flawless, and the righty has now held his opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 11 straight starts. He hasn't been overpowering hitters (71 strikeouts in 88.1 innings), but the 24-year-old has been effective with a 3.46 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. The former No. 1 overall pick seems to be settling in at the MLB level as a reliable starter, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start Friday against the White Sox.