Tigers' Casey Mize: Dazzles in full-season debut
Mize worked three shutout innings Tuesday in his debut for High-A Lakeland. He ceded a base hit and no walks while striking out four in the outing.
After breezing through his professional debut with the Tigers' Gulf Coast League affiliate last week, Mize moved up a few rungs on the minor-league ladder and looked similarly unfazed. The 21-year-old threw 28 of his 44 pitches for strikes and made use of his full arsenal, including the upper-80s splitter that's regarded as his most deadly offering. The Tigers are likely to monitor Mize's pitch and innings counts carefully after he was making regular starts into early June during his junior season at Auburn, with most of his appearances from here on out likely to come in the Florida State League.
