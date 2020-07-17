Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said he'd like to have Mize in his rotation "right now" but acknowledged that the team would let him develop further, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Mize was likely to pitch in Triple-A this season, but with the minor league season canceled, he finds himself on Detroit's 60-man roster for summer camp. The 23-year-old is an outstanding prospect, and it sounds like he could make his MLB debut later this summer. "He's moving really quick," Gardenhire said. "For me, it can't be quick enough. I like him a lot." Behind Matthew Boyd, the Tigers have the likes of Jordan Zimmermann and Ivan Nova serving as rotation placeholders, so there is certainly an opportunity for Mize to make his mark soon.