Mize (1-0) allowed four hits and two walks over seven scoreless in a win over the Astros on Monday. He struck out five.

The 23-year-old outpitched 37-year-old Zack Greinke by a wide margin, blanking one of the American League's top offenses over seven. Mize only induced six swinging strikes on 89 pitches, but he has added a couple ticks to his fastball this season and the arrow is trending upward after this performance. He will look to keep it going this weekend in Oakland.