Mize (1-0) allowed five hits and three walks over six shutout frames Sunday, striking out four and picking up a win over the Twins.

Mize worked out of a few jams in the scoreless outing, including a bases-loaded threat in the first inning. He's given up three or fewer runs in each of his four starts this season and has produced back-to-back quality starts. Mize dropped his ERA to 2.95 with a 16:6 K:BB through 21.1 frames. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Royals.