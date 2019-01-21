Tigers' Casey Mize: Earns spring training invite
Mize was invited to the Tigers' major-league camp Monday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Mize, who was taken with the first overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, will get a chance to show off his skills in front of the big-league coaching staff, though he isn't a real candidate to earn a job right out of camp seeing as he hasn't appeared above High-A. The 21-year-old right-hander posted a combined 3.95 ERA and 14:3 K:BB across 13.2 innings between rookie ball and High-A in 2018.
