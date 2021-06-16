Mize (4-4) allowed three runs across 6.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Royals. He gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out three.

Mize wasn't overly dominant but did enough to earn his fourth win of the season. His ERA actually went up to 3.49 despite the quality start, which demonstrates how solid the second-year pro has been lately. He's now allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine straight outings, and he's gone six or more innings in eight of those starts. The 24-year-old will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled appearance Sunday against the Angels.