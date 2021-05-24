Mize allowed a run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus Kansas City on Sunday.

Mize effectively limited Kansas City's offense for most of his start until Hanser Alberto hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The right-hander missed out on the win when Carlos Santana hit a walkoff two-run home run to seal victory for Kansas City. Mize hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his four starts in May. The 24-year-old has a 3.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB across 52.2 innings. He lines up for a home start versus the Yankees in next weekend's series.