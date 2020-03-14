Mize will likely begin the year in the rotation at Triple-A Toledo, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

This isn't much of a surprise, as Mize posted a strong 2.55 ERA and .209 opponent batting average in his first full professional season last year, which included 15 games at Double-A. The first overall pick in the 2018 draft figures to be on the fast track to the majors, and his debut could happen this summer.