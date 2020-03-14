Tigers' Casey Mize: Expected to begin in Triple-A
Mize will likely begin the year in the rotation at Triple-A Toledo, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
This isn't much of a surprise, as Mize posted a strong 2.55 ERA and .209 opponent batting average in his first full professional season last year, which included 15 games at Double-A. The first overall pick in the 2018 draft figures to be on the fast track to the majors, and his debut could happen this summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 51-60
We're at the point of the draft where catchers might start coming off the board, but which...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 41-50
You can still find stars in this range of the draft, but they're getting riskier and riskier....
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
How Coronavirus impacts Fantasy baseball
Coronavirus has impacted everything. Here's what it means for Fantasy baseball as of now.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...