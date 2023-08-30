Mize (elbow) threw his second round of live batting practice Wednesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Mize appears to be close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment and should be able to make a few appearances for the Tigers in the closing weeks of the 2023 season, whether in a starting or relief role. The 26-year-old right-hander required both Tommy John and back surgery last summer.

