Mize did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk without recording a strikeout over 5.2 innings.

Mize was undone by a three-run third inning and was fortunate overall despite yielding 14 hard-hit balls while managing just three whiffs on 87 pitches. It was a letdown after the 28-year-old notched a season-high 10 punchouts Saturday, and he now sports a 5.34 ERA across six outings since the All-Star break. For the season, he carries a 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 103:30 K:BB over 117.1 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Athletics next week.