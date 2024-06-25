Mize (1-6) took the loss Monday against the Phillies, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and zero walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out 10.

Mize got roughed up in the opening frame, allowing a two-run double to Bryce Harper before surrendering an Alec Bohm home run the very next at-bat. The 27-year-old found his groove after the first inning, not allowing another run while logging a season-best 10 strikeouts. The strikeouts are likely an outlier as Mize had not registered more than six punchouts in any start this season. Despite his ugly 1-6 record, the right-hander has pitched better as of late -- Monday marked his sixth-consecutive start allowing three earned runs or less. He is tentatively scheduled for a road start against the Angels this weekend.