Mize allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk across 4.2 innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out six.

It was a mostly positive final spring start for Mize, who wraps up the exhibition slate with a 7.23 ERA across 18.2 innings. Despite the struggles, the 23-year-old was able to earn an Opening Day rotation spot, and he has the talent and pedigree to take a step forward in his second MLB season. Mize is lined up to face the Twins on April 6 in his first start of the regular season.