Tigers' Casey Mize: Fans six in Tuesday's loss

Mize (2-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Tigers fell 4-3 to the Yankees, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander was nursing a 2-1 lead until running out of gas in the sixth inning, with a two-run homer by Jazz Chisholm putting New York in the lead for good. Mize was lifted after 97 pitches (65 strikes), and while he has a 9:2 K:BB in 10.1 innings over two starts since recovering from adductor inflammation, little else has been going right for him. He hasn't won a game since April 22, producing a 0-4 record over his last six big-league starts despite a 3.38 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB in 29.1 innings. Mize will try to end that winless streak in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home this weekend against the Astros.