Mize pitched two scoreless innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Pirates. He walked three and struck out three.

Mize didn't have great control, but he made up for it with the three strikeouts, and he generally looked sharp on the mound. The 23-year-old endured some rough patches in his MLB debut last season, registering a 6.99 ERA across seven starts, but the talent is certainly there for him to take a big step forward this year.