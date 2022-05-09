Mize (elbow) will make his first rehab start at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mize has been on the injured list since mid-April due to a right elbow sprain, but he'll return to game action in the minors late this week. It's possible the 25-year-old will require more than one Triple-A start since he's been sidelined nearly a month, but his rehab assignment should be the final step in his recovery process.