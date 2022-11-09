Mize is working on maintaining full range of motion in his surgically repaired elbow at this stage of the offseason and has progressed to the strengthening phase of his rehabilitation process, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in mid-June, Mize is likely a month or more away from starting a throwing program, but he should at least be ready to play catch during spring training, if not throw off a mound. He'll presumably open the 2023 campaign on the 60-day injured list and isn't likely to pitch until late in the season, if at all.