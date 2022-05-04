Mize (elbow) has thrown multiple bullpen sessions at the Tigers' spring facility in Lakeland, Fla. and could be set to face live batting practice as soon as this weekend, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mize was placed on the 10-day injured list April 15 with an elbow sprain, but he's getting closer to a return. If his live batting session goes well this weekend, he would likely be set to make a rehab start at some point next week. Mize will likely make more than one start on his rehab assignment, placing his return to the Tigers somewhere around mid-to-late May.