Tigers' Casey Mize: Gets $7.5 million signing bonus
Mize and the Tigers agreed Monday to a contract that includes a $7.5 million signing bonus, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The signing bonus is about $500,000 below recommend slot value, but it still amounts to the second-biggest contract in the history of the first-year player draft. Though he's now signed, Mize, whom the Tigers tabbed with the No. 1 overall selection, seems unlikely to pitch much for the rest of 2018 after accruing 114.2 innings this spring during his junior season at Auburn. Even if he fails to see much work over the next few months, Mize still checks in as the Tigers' clear top prospect thanks to his deep repertoire and plus control.
