Mize allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six across eight scoreless innings Sunday against Bowie.

Mize turned in his second consecutive scoreless outing with his effort Sunday. His ERA with Double-A Erie is now 1.40, and he's struck out 35 across 38.2 innings. Mize continues to impress and is backing up his pedigree as the number one overall pick in the 2018 draft.