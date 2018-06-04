Tigers' Casey Mize: Goes first overall to Tigers

The Tigers have selected Mize with the first overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

There have been debates about who should go No. 1 overall in recent drafts, which has led teams picking at the top to cut under-slot deals with their first pick in order to load up on talent later on. However, Mize is the clear cream of the crop in 2018, so the Tigers didn't mess around. He pounds the strike zone with a deep, power arsenal, headlined by an upper-80s splitter that evaluators grade as a plus-plus pitch. His 93-97 mph fastball, 88-91 mph cutter and mid-80s slider all have a chance to be plus pitches, giving him one of the deepest, most potent arsenals from an amateur hurler in recent memory. He missed a good chunk of time in 2017 with a flexor strain in his forearm, but has stayed healthy in 2018. Physically, Mize really resembles Max Scherzer. Both are 6-foot-3 and roughly 210 pounds, with tree trunk lower halves that threaten to rip the stitching on their pants. With plus control and a bevy of 60- and 70-grade offerings, Mize comfortably projects as a No. 1 starter. He could begin his pro career at High-A or even Double-A, and will likely be one of the first players from this class to reach the majors, possibly in the first half of 2019.