Mize didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Boston in 10 innings after limiting the Red Sox to one run on three hits and four walks over six frames. He struck out three in the 95-pitch outing.

With only eight swinging strikes on the night, Mize didn't overpower Boston, but limiting one of MLB's most potent offense to three base hits has to count as a win for the 24-year-old. The free passes remain somewhat of a concern, however; Mize has now issued at least three walks in each of his last three starts.