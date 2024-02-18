The Tigers haven't discussed any specific workload restrictions on Mize for spring training or the regular season as he returns from Tommy John surgery, MLB.com reports.

Mize added that he hopes to throw "as much as they let me" in camp, though the Tigers will certainly take a cautious approach. Even if a specific innings limit isn't announced for the regular season, the team will surely be careful then as well, considering Mize last took an MLB mound in April of 2022. The righty's career high for innings in a season is 150.1, which he recorded back in 2021, and it would be safe to assume that somewhere around that number will end up being his maximum in 2024 if he's able to stay healthy. Mize can be an impact pitcher when on top of his game, but it might take him a little while to shake off some rust, so fantasy managers will need to be patient.