Mize has been diagnosed with minor posterior shoulder inflammation and was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday.

The Tigers are understandably exercising caution with their young pitching prospect, which is why Mize underwent an MRI after exiting Thursday night's outing due to shoulder soreness. He'll remain on the shelf for at least the next week, though he certainly won't be rushed back into action before he's ready.

