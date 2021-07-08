Mize didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rangers after tossing four innings of two-run ball, allowing two hits and fanning two.

Mize has given up just two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts, but it's also worth mentioning he has pitched into the sixth just once in that span. The young right-hander tends to pitch around six innings in most outings, but he's accumulated just seven frames across his last two appearances, so he might use the break to gear up for the second half of the campaign. He will enter the break with a 3.59 ERA across 95.1 innings.