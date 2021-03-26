Mize allowed two runs across four innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He gave up five hits while striking out nine.

Mize had allowed 11 earned runs over his previous two spring outings, so this was a welcome change of pace, and the nine strikeouts point to the righty's considerable upside. The 23-year-old still has a high 8.36 ERA in Grapefruit League play, but he's in the mix for an Opening Day rotation spot and definitely has the talent to turn some heads this season, though he may struggle with consistency in only his second taste of the majors.