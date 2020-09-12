Mize allowed two earned runs across 5.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox. He gave up just one hit and two walks, while striking out five.

This was the best start of Mize's young career, as he pitched into the sixth inning for the first time in his debut season. The 23-year-old was also impressive in allowing just a single hit to a strong Chicago lineup. Mize has shown good stuff since arriving in the majors, but as is the case with many young pitchers, consistency and lasting longer into games have been issues. He'll look to build some momentum and pitch well again in his next start, which is scheduled for Thursday against Cleveland.